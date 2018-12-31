Financial Markets Advisory

Financial Markets Advisory (FMA) provides a differentiated range of advisory services by leveraging the firm’s capital markets, data and risk analytics, technology, and financial modeling capabilities.
Why BlackRock for advisory services?

Our FMA team advises financial institutions, regulators and government entities on their most critical and often most complex financial issues. We work with senior management at top financial institutions, official institutions and market intermediaries and utilities around the globe, with a focus on their balance sheet and capital markets exposures as well as a wide range of other strategic, regulatory and operational challenges.

Technology and analytical infrastructure
We leverage our Aladdin® platform with the firm’s capital markets, risk analytics, data management and financial modeling capabilities to deliver outcome-oriented advice.
Fiduciary trust
FMA was established in 2008 to address the unique challenges that arose globally as a consequence of the financial crisis.
Global presence
Our professionals are spread across geographies and time zones to serve clients in all locations and respond to urgent needs as they arise.

Learn more about advisory services at BlackRock

Our services

Our professional staff bring together unique collective intelligence on matters relating to capital markets, data, financial modeling and regulatory issues.

Our core services include:

  • Balance sheet management
  • Capital markets and transaction support
  • Data, analytics and financial modeling
  • Enterprise risk and regulatory advisory
  • Bank investment portfolio services

Our core competencies include:

  • Financial markets expertise across all asset classes with deep practitioners’ insight and leading research capabilities.
  • Unrivaled analytics and data management capabilities leveraging state-of-the-art technology, modeling expertise, and a global risk analytics platform.
  • Understanding of regulation and enterprise risk management practices.
  • Proven project management capabilities in executing complex, multi-faceted assignments.
  • Tailored advisory framework and flexible delivery model through highly disciplined approach to support our clients.

The clients we serve

Since 2008, Financial Markets Advisory has served over 280 unique clients in over 35 countries in more than 580 engagements1.

The clients we serve in the private and official sectors.

Many of our engagements arise from client needs driven by a wide range of inter-connected factors including:

  • Complexity of strategic, financial and risk management initiatives
  • Rapid rate of regulatory change and implementation challenges
  • Expanding size of data and accelerated utilization of new technologies
  • Demand for increased transparency
  • Volatility in capital markets and related challenges of enterprise risk management

 

Meet our team

BlackRock’s Financial Markets Advisory practice has over 280 professionals who bring to bear their substantial practitioner experience across banking, financial regulation, and consulting to address our clients’ strategic needs1. Our team consists of deep financial asset-class and capital markets experts, former regulators, modeling and analytics specialists, data scientists, financial and statistical modelers, project execution leads and strategy consultants.

Leadership

Charles Hatami
Charles Hatami
Global Head of the Financial and Strategic Investors Group (FSIG)
Charles Hatami, Senior Managing Director, is Global Head of the Financial & Strategic Investors Group (FSIG) and a member of BlackRock’s Global Executive Committee. He also oversees the firm’s Middle East business and serves on the Board of BlackRock Saudi Arabia.

