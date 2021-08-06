REVIEWS AND REBALANCING

Portfolio asset allocations are reviewed regularly and rebalanced as per the objective of each model. This is to ensure that the portfolios remain optimally balanced for risk, return and cost.

The review is implemented, and any rebalancing carried out, with a view to striking a balance between maintaining effective risk management, whilst minimising excess costs due to portfolio turnover.

Advisers will receive updates at the time of each rebalance.