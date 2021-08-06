MODEL PORTFOLIOS

Clients see you as a partner on their journey to wealth and well-being. Help get them to where they need to be and save valuable time in the process with iShares ETF Model Portfolios. Total portfolio management at a low cost.

Understand our model portfolio investment philosophy

Flexible
Simplify
Scale and simplify your practice
Value
The use of only low-cost iShares ETFs as underlying holdings provides investors the potential to manage costs more efficiently.
Professional Investment
BlackRock monitors each portfolio, and utilizes the best in risk management analytics to understand risks and return trade-offs.

See what our models can do for you and your clients.

ABOUT ISHARES ETF MODEL PORTFOLIOS

iShares Enhanced Strategic Model Portfolios are a cost effective, transparent, actively managed, multi-asset solution built with iShares ETFs, available via a Separately Managed Account. Each portfolio has its own unique objective offering exposure to various asset classes, industry sectors, style factors, currencies and geographies:

Risk-based models

 

Model Portfolios: The Podcast - August Rebalance*

Join Josh Persky and Ilyas Chabane as they discuss the changes and trades from our last rebalance on the 6th of August 2021.

REVIEWS AND REBALANCING

Portfolio asset allocations are reviewed regularly and rebalanced as per the objective of each model. This is to ensure that the portfolios remain optimally balanced for risk, return and cost.

The review is implemented, and any rebalancing carried out, with a view to striking a balance between maintaining effective risk management, whilst minimising excess costs due to portfolio turnover.

Advisers will receive updates at the time of each rebalance.

PERFORMANCE AND REBALANCE

CPD ACCREDITED: The Rise of Models Webinar
Clients see you as a partner on their investment journey, and ETF Model Portfolios can help get them to where they need to be while saving you valuable time in the process.
Join us, in this 45 minute session as we:
• Reconsider conventional thinking around what it means to invest successfully
• Show how iShares ETF Model Portfolios can deliver total portfolio management at a low cost
• Discuss how adopting iShares ETF Model Portfolios can increase business efficiency & profitability for advice practices
THE RISE OF MODELS

TRADING PLATFORMS WHERE OUR MODELS ARE AVAILABLE:

 

LONSEC RATING — ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The Lonsec Ratings (assigned as follows: iShares Enhanced Strategic Conservative — February 2018; iShares Enhanced Strategic Moderate — February 2018; iShares Enhanced Strategic Balanced — February 2018; iShares Enhanced Strategic Growth — February 2018; iShares Enhanced Strategic Aggressive — February 2018) presented in this document are published by Lonsec Research Pty Ltd ABN 11 151 658 561 AFSL 421445. The Ratings are limited to “General Advice” (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) and based solely on consideration of the investment merits of the financial products. Past performance information is for illustrative purposes only and is not indicative of future performance. They are not a recommendation to purchase, sell or hold BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited products, and you should seek independent financial advice before investing in these products. The Ratings are subject to change without notice and Lonsec assumes no obligation to update the relevant documents following publication. Lonsec receives a fee from the Fund Manager for researching the products using comprehensive and objective criteria. For further information regarding Lonsec’s Ratings methodology, please refer to our website at: http://www.lonsecresearch.com.au/research-solutions/our-ratings 