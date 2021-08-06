By Asset Class
iShares Enhanced Strategic Model Portfolios are a cost effective, transparent, actively managed, multi-asset solution built with iShares ETFs, available via a Separately Managed Account. Each portfolio has its own unique objective offering exposure to various asset classes, industry sectors, style factors, currencies and geographies:
Join Josh Persky and Ilyas Chabane as they discuss the changes and trades from our last rebalance on the 6th of August 2021.
Portfolio asset allocations are reviewed regularly and rebalanced as per the objective of each model. This is to ensure that the portfolios remain optimally balanced for risk, return and cost.
The review is implemented, and any rebalancing carried out, with a view to striking a balance between maintaining effective risk management, whilst minimising excess costs due to portfolio turnover.
Advisers will receive updates at the time of each rebalance.
The Lonsec Ratings (assigned as follows: iShares Enhanced Strategic Conservative — February 2018; iShares Enhanced Strategic Moderate — February 2018; iShares Enhanced Strategic Balanced — February 2018; iShares Enhanced Strategic Growth — February 2018; iShares Enhanced Strategic Aggressive — February 2018) presented in this document are published by Lonsec Research Pty Ltd ABN 11 151 658 561 AFSL 421445. The Ratings are limited to “General Advice” (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) and based solely on consideration of the investment merits of the financial products. Past performance information is for illustrative purposes only and is not indicative of future performance. They are not a recommendation to purchase, sell or hold BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited products, and you should seek independent financial advice before investing in these products. The Ratings are subject to change without notice and Lonsec assumes no obligation to update the relevant documents following publication. Lonsec receives a fee from the Fund Manager for researching the products using comprehensive and objective criteria. For further information regarding Lonsec’s Ratings methodology, please refer to our website at: http://www.lonsecresearch.com.au/research-solutions/our-ratings